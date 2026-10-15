Philly’s new crime lab takes shape as City Council approves borrowing $40 million more
The Police Department's $95 million facility in University City will replace what is widely considered an undersized, outdated lab in North Philadelphia.
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Philadelphia City Council has approved a service agreement authorizing the city to issue $40 million in bonds to help finance a new forensics lab for the Police Department.
Thursday’s unanimous vote came as crews work toward completing the state-of-the-art facility in University City. Construction at 4101 Market St. started in December, and the project is about 35% complete, according to the Managing Director’s Office.
It’s expected to wrap up by late April “barring no major interruptions,” said spokesperson Keisha McCarty.
The new funding will go toward building out and equipping the lab. It adds to the $50 million that was previously approved and set aside through previous annual budgets.
The project’s total price tag is about $95 million, McCarty said.
The crime lab is years in the making and will replace what is widely considered an undersized and outdated facility in North Philadelphia.
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district includes the new lab, said Thursday in a statement that the facility’s new location, among universities and life sciences companies, “means access to the latest scientific breakthroughs, ensuring we stay a forensics leader.”
“Just as important, locating the lab in West Philadelphia sends a message to the communities hit hardest by gun violence: this resource is for you,” Gauthier said.
It’s hoped an expanded lab will give the police department the ability to more quickly process evidence — including guns, drugs, DNA and cell phones — and solve more crimes. District Attorney Larry Krasner has long argued that an upgraded crime lab would also help his office secure more convictions.
The push for a new lab gained urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Philadelphia, like many big cities, experienced an unprecedented surge in gun violence.
Krasner declined to comment for this story. In 2024, he again called for the lab to become operational as soon as possible.
“Every day that goes by without these resources is a day when people who are committing the kind of crimes that tear apart society get away with it, and sometimes people who didn’t commit the crime at all end up in jail,” Krasner told the Inquirer.
A department spokesperson called the new crime lab an “important step” in advancing Mayor Cherelle Parker’s “vision of making Philadelphia one of the safest cities in the country.”
“By strengthening forensic science, the city is investing in investigations, scientific integrity, transparency, and accountability, all of which are essential to maintaining public trust and enhancing public safety,” Philadelphia Police Officer Shawn Ritchie said in a statement.
Former Mayor Jim Kenney left office in early 2024 without choosing a location for the new forensics lab. And the Market Street property wasn’t picked until last March, in part because site selection and funding were delayed by the pandemic and the transition to a new mayor, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Parker spent months evaluating potential sites before selecting the property in University City, an existing lab and office space that will be modified to accommodate a crime lab.
That history was briefly highlighted last week during a committee hearing where lawmakers unanimously advanced the spending bill for the lab.
“This is something the public has been asking us for, to really modernize the back end of the police operation,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who chairs the Finance Committee. “We’re glad that this day is finally here, and that we were able to work out all the details to make it to this moment.”
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