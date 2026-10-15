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Philadelphia City Council has approved a service agreement authorizing the city to issue $40 million in bonds to help finance a new forensics lab for the Police Department.

Thursday’s unanimous vote came as crews work toward completing the state-of-the-art facility in University City. Construction at 4101 Market St. started in December, and the project is about 35% complete, according to the Managing Director’s Office.

It’s expected to wrap up by late April “barring no major interruptions,” said spokesperson Keisha McCarty.

The new funding will go toward building out and equipping the lab. It adds to the $50 million that was previously approved and set aside through previous annual budgets.

The project’s total price tag is about $95 million, McCarty said.

The crime lab is years in the making and will replace what is widely considered an undersized and outdated facility in North Philadelphia.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district includes the new lab, said Thursday in a statement that the facility’s new location, among universities and life sciences companies, “means access to the latest scientific breakthroughs, ensuring we stay a forensics leader.”

“Just as important, locating the lab in West Philadelphia sends a message to the communities hit hardest by gun violence: this resource is for you,” Gauthier said.