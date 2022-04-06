Osienski, a Newark-area Democrat, split up the bill into two parts: one to remove the current civil fine for possession, and another to create, regulate and tax an industry to grow and sell marijuana in Delaware.

Here’s Part A of Osienski’s plan. It’s the easy part.

Strip the $100 penalty and likelihood of confiscation for simple possession. Having less than 28 grams of weed was decriminalized in 2015.

That bill would only require a simple majority, or 21 votes in the House. Osienski has 21 House sponsors on the bill, meaning it should pass easily.

“So unless something unexpected happens, I have the 21 votes to pass legalization” in the House, Osienski said.

The Senate has a 14-7 Democratic majority, so it would need only eight votes there. Four senators are already co-sponsors, and Osienski is confident of success in the Senate.

While passage of Part A would make it legal to have less than an ounce, users would not be able to purchase weed at a retail store in Delaware.

That brings us to Part B. Osienski says it’s harder but still doable.

Tax all sales at 15% and create a system to authorize vendors to grow the plants and sell them in retail stores.

This measure, because it involves a tax, requires a three-fifths majority, which means 25 votes in the House and 13 in the Senate.

Osienski believes that once marijuana is legal with the passage of Part A, he would have leverage on the lawmakers who were opposed or did not vote last month. He believes some will want to have the state receive a financial benefit and see jobs created for growers and retail sellers.

Medical marijuana has been available in Delaware for a decade, and has a well-established growing and distribution system. Thirty-six other states have medical marijuana laws.

‘I know it’s coming,’ Speaker Schwartzkopf says of legal weed

Osienski believes that once Part A is passed, there will be enough leverage on the reluctant to get the regulatory framework approved.

That way buyers won’t have to travel out of state to buy marijuana at a store. They could do that within months in New Jersey, a short ride from northern New Castle County over the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Schwarzkopf said he tended to agree, and that while he would remain a “no” vote on legalization, he was inclined to support the taxation on sales at retail centers.

“If you’re going to tell me that marijuana is legal and come back at a later date at some other point in time to me and say, ‘Well, it’s legal, Will you tax it?’ My vote’s probably going to be yes,” said Schwarzkopf, a Democrat from Rehoboth Beach and a former state police captain.

“I’m not voting for marijuana. I’m just voting to tax marijuana that everybody else made it legal to do.”

Schwarzkopf said that while he always made it clear with Osienski and the previous sponsor, former Rep. Helene Keeley, that he was opposed to legalization, he did not lobby against it and would not do so now.

“I’ve said it all along” about legal weed, Schwartzkopf said. “It’s coming and I know it’s coming. I’m just not going to help it. But I’m not going to hurt it. I’m not going to stop it.”

The speaker also said he told the sponsors to find an innovative solution to get the legislation passed.

So that’s what Osienski did after the March vote. Told of Schwartzkopf’s remark that he would likely support the regulatory bill if legalization was approved separately, Osienski called it a positive development.

“That would be a huge help because sometimes with the speaker’s support, he may pull some additional votes along,’’ Osienski said. “I don’t know that for sure, but it could be helpful having his support. And I’m hoping some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle would eventually vote for this because it’s not a bipartisan issue.”

Osienski pointed to a 2016 University of Delaware poll which found that 61% of residents who responded support legalization, and said he believes that number has grown higher as other states have legalized recreational weed. Currently, 18 states and the District of Columbia have done so. Maryland is putting legalization up for voter referendum in the fall.

“Delawareans, both Democrat and Republican, support this,” Osienski said. “So I’m hoping they’ll see a benefit in doing this with two bills.”