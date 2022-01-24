Delaware’s latest marijuana kitchen offers patients an alternative to smoking

Workers at First State Compassion’s new kitchen just outside Wilmington check the temperature on a giant square of yellow gummy candy. The temperature has to be just right.

“You don’t want it too hot or too cold. You want just at the right temp, so it goes through this wrapper [machine] here with no problem,” said Natalie Landolfi, director of production for the new kitchen. “It’s only been about a week we’ve been in here, so we’ll start to infuse soon. We’re still trying to get everything finalized before we put any medicine in.”

The medicine in this case is marijuana, which is cooked into the products to give patients with medical marijuana cards an alternative to smoking.

“Most patients don’t like to smoke, they don’t want to combust, they don’t want anything in their lungs. So it’s definitely a great alternative,” Landolfi said. “This is just the healthier way of ingesting the cannabis, it gets in your system a lot quicker. It will last longer, feels better.”