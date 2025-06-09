From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The fragrant scents of essential oils and soothing sounds of soft jazz greet all who venture into Botana Organics.

The tiny store, nestled in the rear of a strip shopping center in the Talleyville area north of Wilmington, has a simple but sublime motto that emblazons its exterior: “Your Health is Your Wealth!”

Inside, shelves and display cases contain an array of hemp-based products, designed for their therapeutic effects.

There’s gummies, chocolates, candies, oils, tinctures, softgels, beverages, creams, balms and smokable leaf products.

The items are cannabinoids, which include the nonintoxicating substance known as CBD and also ones that include a low but not intoxicating dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the “high.”

Owner Jesse Ginefra, a laid-back 32-year-old who started Botana six years ago, says his customers, who must be adults, come from all walks of life.

“It’s mothers that are stressed out from having too much on their plate,’’ Ginefra said. “It’s elderly clients who are looking for relief from chronic pain, from maybe car accidents, or chronic inflammation, sleep disorders, depression, anxiety.”

Gretchen Cirwithian is a Botana regular. The warehouse manager and former pharmacy technician says she’s gravitated over the years to cannabinoids and away from prescription drugs to deal with anxiety and aches and pains and to achieve overall well-being.

Botana has become Cirwithian’s go-to store, with Ginefra helping her navigate the range of products.

“Jesse comes with the research and the knowledge and it’s about helping people feel better, heal,” she said.

But this spring, a legislative effort aimed at better regulating cannabinoids has threatened to devastate businesses like Botana and dozens of other CBD-oriented stores in Delaware.

While Ginefra and other store owners say their products are legal under federal law because they contain less than 0.3% of THC, some lawmakers and state officials say products that have undergone chemical processes that raise the THC level are being sold by some smoke shops, gas stations and convenience stores.

Those products have been purchased by teens and confiscated by police officers who work in schools, and led to some emergency room visits, officials say.

Such public health concerns led to the introduction last month of a bill that, among other measures, would restrict the sale of hemp products that contain any amount of THC to the 30 retail marijuana stores that will be given licenses in Delaware’s new recreational cannabis marketplace.

No retail weed stores have yet opened more than two years after marijuana was legalized in Delaware, but state officials say some could be operating by late summer.

State Rep. Deborah Heffernan, the prime sponsor of the bill, said hemp products usually get tested at harvest to ensure they are below 0.3% for THC, but then are altered.

“Part of the problem is because a lot of the products that are being sold have higher intoxicating levels,’’ Heffernan told WHYY News.

Paul Hyland, the state’s deputy marijuana commissioner, said officials are concerned that “some businesses sell illicit products that shouldn’t be available for sale anywhere,’’ including ones that “go through a chemical process and change CBD into an intoxicating substance.”

“Those are very dangerous because they’re not well studied,” he added. “So those things should just be taken off the market, so that is the target for us.”

But during a legislative hearing last month, several CBD store owners described how the bill, if enacted, would devastate their operations.

One entrepreneur who sounded the alarm was Michael Plump, who with his wife Yvonne, owns Sunmed CBD in the western Sussex County town of Delmar.

“We are not a smoke shop, we’re not a vape shop, we’re not a corner store. We’re a dedicated health and wellness store that sells hemp-based products,’’ Michael Plump told lawmakers, lobbyists, regulators, fellow entrepreneurs and advocates who crowded into a room in Legislative Hall for a House committee hearing.

“Passage of this bill would put us out of business. We are educated and trained at how to tell people to use the product and what to use. We actually have physicians referring patients to us for products to help them. Hemp should be separated from marijuana.”

Ginefra agrees.

“It would affect our store in a big way because full spectrum hemp products contain THC and some of the most effective CBD products also have a trace of THC,’’ said Ginefra, who added that laboratories test his products to ensure their THC content is less than 0.3%.

Cirwithian said she doesn’t want the state to force her to visit a retail weed store to purchase her cannabinoid products.

“Absolutely not,’’ she said. “Jesse, he’s a small business guy. What he does, he’s passionate about. Whereas a marijuana dispensary or that type of establishment is merely about the bottom line.”

Lawmakers have heard the fervent pleas and for now, at least, the prospect that those in the hemp industry won’t be able to sell their staple of gummies, creams and oils is not an imminent one.

The current legislative session ends June 30, and Rep. Heffernan, a northern New Castle County Democrat, said she’s decided to remove the provisions regarding hemp from the bill that had advanced to the House floor — with the hemp provisions intact — for a vote.

“We listened to all the public comment, to all different emails we received, and we decided that what we would do was work with the stakeholders, businesses, marijuana retailers and our new marijuana commissioner’’ before proposing a new bill to put legal safeguards around cannabinoids, Heffernan told WHYY News.

“We felt that with all the comments, that that needed to be addressed in a more thoughtful manner.”

The state’s marijuana commissioner, Joshua Sanderlin, had no comment. Sanderlin, appointed by new Gov. Matt Meyer, didn’t take office until May 16, three days after the contentious hearing where cannabinoid store owners railed against the bill.

State Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, a Rehoboth Beach-area Democrat, said she thought “it was odd’’ that the bill contained the provision that affected the CBD stores.

“I would not support a bill that tries to shut down the hemp industry,’’ Snyder-Hall said. “It’s small businesses selling products that people use for a range of reasons, and there’s no reason to regulate hemp like you regulate cannabis. It’s not the same thing.”

“I do not think hemp products should have to be sold in the marijuana dispensaries. I think they’re doing fine as they are and they should just be left where they are.”