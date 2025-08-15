From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Before opening Shore House Canna, Nicole Melchiorre, of Philadelphia, and her business partner Tom Nuscis, of Cape May, traveled across the country, visiting licensed cannabis dispensaries and talking with operators to study compliance, culture and business strategy.

Dave Christian, a hemp grower in Vermont who created CBD products for a disabled family friend before turning into a business, became their mentor. He guided them through licensing, regulations and operational standards.

Melchiorre and Nuscis chose to locate their store in West Cape May, a borough of fewer than 1,000 residents with walkable streets and seasonal tourism.

When Shore House Canna opened in fall of 2023, there were about 60 cannabis shops in New Jersey and their shop was the only one in Cape May County. Today there’s about 240 in the Garden State and three in Cape May County. However, only about 37% of the state’s municipalities allow cannabis businesses, but there is at least one in each of the state’s counties.

“We wanted to be forward-thinking and create another revenue source for West Cape May,” said Mayor Carol Sabo. “Shore House has been a nice addition to our business community. It brings a diversity of products and is a destination for our guests and locals.”

The borough currently allows only one dispensary license. While most in the town were welcoming, Melchiorre said there were few “concerned citizens” who were vocal about what “type” of buyer it would bring the quaint town. But she said that most “look like you and me.”

Since their opening, Melchiorre said they have found a steady seasonal business, but local residents have also taken to the store. She calls her clients “canna-curious”; customers who want to learn and understand their options because it is a complex selection process and not one-size-fits-all. The majority of Shore House Canna’s customers tend to be a more mature crowd looking for edibles to help with pain, sleep or anxiety. The customers range from age 21 to 90.