What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Starting Friday, people 21 and over can buy marijuana at 12 retail locations in Delaware.

Recreational weed can be purchased in several forms: buds, gummies and other edibles, vapes, capsules and tinctures.

People can buy or possess no more than one ounce (28.35 grams) of buds or other “leaf” marijuana, and lesser amounts for concentrated products, at one time.

Buyers can, however, buy more than one ounce by making multiple purchases, as long as they give away any amount above an ounce. Under state law, possession of more than an ounce is a misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $575.

The landmark launch of the legal retail marketplace will culminate a yearslong effort that led lawmakers to legalize possession of up to an ounce of weed in April 2023. Since then, the state has worked to open the retail marketplace and license 30 retail locations, but because of bureaucratic setbacks, including delays in FBI background checks, none of the applicants who have been awarded conditional licenses are ready to open yet.

To kickstart the retail opening, which is occurring nearly two years and four months after state lawmakers legalized weed, legislators have allowed Delaware’s medical marijuana dispensaries, which are owned by six licensees, to obtain so-called conversion licenses to sell retail cannabis.

Unlike medical marijuana purchases, which are not taxed for cardholders, retail weed will carry a 15% sales tax. So if you are making a $200 purchase, it will cost $230 total.

Also under state law, people cannot take the weed they buy across state lines. Nor can they get high in public or while driving.