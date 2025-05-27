From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Wilmington, where the mayor opposed but couldn’t stop the legalization of marijuana in 2023 when he was Delaware’s governor, city lawmakers have finally decided where recreational weed stores and other cannabis businesses can be located.

So has Dover, where the mayor recently tried to block cannabis establishments. Newark, home to the University of Delaware, also has carved out possible locations for weed businesses.

“It’s going in the right direction now,’’ said Paul Hyland, the state’s deputy marijuana commissioner. “It was just a matter of everyone getting on board.”

While Delaware’s three largest cities are allowing, if not exactly encouraging, the new marijuana industry, not everybody is actually on board two years and two months after the General Assembly legalized weed and created the framework for a regulated market.

Many municipalities, including Middletown in New Castle County, the state’s fourth-largest town, and most beach towns in Sussex County have banned weed businesses. In addition, Delaware’s southernmost county also has created so many zoning restrictions that cannabis advocates say it’s a total ban, but a bill that has passed the Senate and is before the House would supersede the Sussex law.

The state’s fledgling marijuana office also has secured a legislative fix to delays in FBI background checks for licensees. Now, officials are in the process of evaluating and then issuing 125 licenses to create an adult-use market. Additionally, some of the existing medical marijuana operators that already grow their own pot and make products are getting so-called conversion licenses to help kick-start the adult-use recreational market.

So the stage is finally set, but when will the curtain actually open? When can a customer walk into a Delaware business and buy legal buds or gummies?

That remains an unanswered question.