“Unfortunately, the governor has chosen to ignore the will of residents and a bipartisan super-majority of the General Assembly by vetoing HB 371,” Osienski said in a statement. “I’m deeply disappointed in his decision, especially since he could have allowed the bill to become law without his signature, which would have preserved both his personal opposition and the will of the residents and legislators.”

He pointed to New Jersey’s implementation of recreational marijuana earlier this year as evidence of how a legal marijuana marketplace could be created.

“We have to look no further than New Jersey to see how a new industry can create jobs and generate revenue – sales reached nearly $2 million on its first day,” he said. “Until we establish a similar market in Delaware, people will continue to obtain marijuana illegally here through the illicit market or send tax revenue across the Delaware Memorial Bridge to New Jersey.”

Sponsors in the Senate were more adamant about moving forward.

“The members of the Delaware General Assembly have been fighting for years to end the failed war on marijuana and we will not be stopped by this latest setback,” said Sen. Trey Paradee and Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola in a joint statement.

“We are disappointed by Governor John Carney’s decision to ignore the will of Delaware voters and the will of their elected representatives in the Delaware General Assembly.”

They say the veto won’t stop adults from consuming marijuana, but will preserve the illegal drug market that “historically has been unjustly and inequitably applied to communities of color.”