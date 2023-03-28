With Tuesday’s historic Senate vote, for the first time both chambers of the Delaware Legislature have approved marijuana legalization and regulation, putting the ball firmly in the court of one fervent opponent, Gov. John Carney.

All eyes are on Carney to see whether he will again use his veto pen, as he did last year for the legalization bill, which removes all penalties for having less than an ounce. Currently, having less than an ounce is a $100 civil fine.

The House had passed that bill overwhelmingly last May but its attempt to override Carney’s veto with the required three-fifths majority failed in June when six lawmakers changed their yes votes to no.

The House had failed to approve the regulatory structure last May after a co-sponsor, Rep. Larry Mitchell, was reportedly ill and failed to vote though he was monitoring the meeting online. Mitchell lost his bid for re-election, however.

Carney told WHYY News this month that he remains opposed to adult-use legalization, citing reports that use by minors increased in some other states that have legalized weed.

But the governor stopped short of saying whether he would veto either bill, and Tuesday, his spokesperson also demurred on legalization, which is House Bill 1, and regulation, which is House Bill 2.

“The governor continues to have strong concerns about the unintended consequences of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in our state, especially about the impacts on our young people and highway safety,’’ Emily Hershman said. “He knows others have honest disagreements on this issue. But we don’t have anything new to share today about how the governor will act on HB 1 and HB 2 if they reach his desk.”

Many advocates thought the years-long crusade to legalize weed was dead until Carney leaves office in January 2025. But the primary sponsor, Rep. Ed Osienski, resurrected the bills, buoyed by results of the 2022 elections that put more supporters in office.

Earlier this month, both Democrat-led measures sailed through the House with enough votes to override a veto.

The Senate did the same Tuesday.

Senators approved simple legalization with a party line 16-4 vote, with Republican Dave Wilson absent.

The marketplace bill, formally known as the Marijuana Control Act, passed 15-5, with Sussex County Republican Dave Buckson, who had approved legalization, voting no on the regulatory part.