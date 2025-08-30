What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer left cannabis advocates and lawmakers frustrated by vetoing legislation that would have loosened local government regulations for where recreational marijuana stores could be located within the state’s three counties. The veto essentially leaves the counties’ more restrictive rules in place.

State Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, sponsored the bill, which passed mostly along party lines. It would have allowed retail cannabis outlets in commercial- or industrial-zoned areas as long as they were not within a half-mile of another recreational cannabis store or within 500 feet of places such as schools, day cares, residential substance abuse treatment facilities and parks.

Meyer said he vetoed the legislation because he opposed taking local control away from counties and the limiting setback requirements for schools to 500 feet.

“If selling marijuana 501 feet from your local elementary school is such a big priority for people, then they can override the veto,” he said during a news conference Friday.

Meyer is also pushing for counties and municipalities to share in the revenue from the burgeoning recreational cannabis industry. He’s advocating they get 4.5% of the total marijuana tax money collected. Retail sales started Aug. 1.

Paradee ripped Meyer for vetoing the bill. He said in a statement that he had made a deal with the governor in late June where Meyer would allow it to become law without his signature.

“My father used to have an expression: ‘Son, if you ain’t got your word, you got nothing,’” Paradee said in a statement Thursday. “He meant if you give someone your word and you later back out or do not deliver as you promised, you will irreparably tarnish your name and reputation. Once that happens, no one will trust you or want to work with you again.”

Meyer disputed Paradee’s assertion that a deal had been struck, but would not directly answer whether Paradee’s claim was untrue. The governor also said he knew nothing about a deal over the legislation made by his Director of Policy John Kane and Paradee.