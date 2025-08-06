Delaware retail marijuana sales tallied $625,000 over 3-day kickoff weekend

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware’s new retail cannabis stores generated $625,000 on the first weekend of sales of buds, gummies and other products, state officials reported today.

That translates into $93,750 in state revenue. The sales include a 15% tax on recreational marijuana.

Josh Sanderlin, the state’s marijuana commissioner, said sales exceeded expectations. The amount sold “reflects not only strong consumer demand, but also the readiness and professionalism of our licensed operators to serve the public safely and responsibly.”

Sales are restricted to adults 21 and over, and they cannot purchase or possess more than one ounce at a time.

Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement that the sales figures show “that our state is ready—and eager—for a well-regulated, responsible market.”

The governor added that “this moment reflects our commitment to growing Delaware’s economy, strengthening our communities, and prioritizing public health. Now, we have a real opportunity to reinvest this revenue directly into neighborhoods across our state, ensuring Delaware becomes a national model for cannabis quality, innovation, and fairness.”