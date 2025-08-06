Delaware retail marijuana sales tallied $625,000 over 3-day kickoff weekend
The state’s marijuana commissioner said the sales figures, which included a 15% tax, exceeded expectations. State revenue was $93,750.Listen 0:56
Delaware’s new retail cannabis stores generated $625,000 on the first weekend of sales of buds, gummies and other products, state officials reported today.
That translates into $93,750 in state revenue. The sales include a 15% tax on recreational marijuana.
Josh Sanderlin, the state’s marijuana commissioner, said sales exceeded expectations. The amount sold “reflects not only strong consumer demand, but also the readiness and professionalism of our licensed operators to serve the public safely and responsibly.”
Sales are restricted to adults 21 and over, and they cannot purchase or possess more than one ounce at a time.
Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement that the sales figures show “that our state is ready—and eager—for a well-regulated, responsible market.”
The governor added that “this moment reflects our commitment to growing Delaware’s economy, strengthening our communities, and prioritizing public health. Now, we have a real opportunity to reinvest this revenue directly into neighborhoods across our state, ensuring Delaware becomes a national model for cannabis quality, innovation, and fairness.”
The adult-use sales took place at 12 medical marijuana dispensaries that have received so-called conversion licenses at a cost of $100,000 apiece. Another 30 retail-only stores are in the process of being licensed, but Sanderlin has said he doesn’t think any will open until early next year.
James Brobyn, owner of the Field Supply store on Kirkwood Highway west of Wilmington, said he had a banner weekend.
“We welcomed as many customers in the first three days of recreational sales as we would typically see in an entire month of medical” sales, said Brobyn, who heads the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association. “This is clear evidence of the demand Delaware was ready to meet.”
Lawmakers legalized marijuana in April 2023, and the rollout of retail sales has been slowed by bureaucratic delays, including problems with getting required FBI background checks of applicants.
The state Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which includes the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, said compliance checks were conducted over the launch weekend and “no significant incidents” were reported at retail stores.
