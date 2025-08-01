What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

“What we do have is the Papaya Bomb,’’ Lex Meisenzahl explained to James Giroud as he stood before a computer touch screen in the Field Supply marijuana store in northern Delaware. “So on top of being relaxing, that is also euphoric.”

Giroud didn’t need much convincing from the budtender.

“Ok. Let me take that,’’ he said.

“Excellent,” Meisenzahl responded. “So in order to add that to your cart, just hit add cart right over here.”

And with that brief exchange Friday morning in Mill Creek Shopping Center west of Wilmington, the 70-year-old Giroud made his first legal weed purchase. Field Supply is one of 12 stores that made history in Delaware as the state launched its recreational cannabis market, more than two years after weed was legalized in April 2023.

Giroud, a retired warehouse manager who lives about two miles away from Field Supply, couldn’t have been happier to patronize his neighborhood shop.

“Just here to get a little buzz and it’s legal,’’ Giroud crowed as he waited for his order to be filled. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. It’s been a long time coming. And it’s a great thing too. It’s going to keep me from going out on the corner and looking for dirt weed.”

Giroud’s rush to buy weed at the store on opening day is exactly what state regulators and marijuana entrepreneurs were hoping for Friday. Indeed, he was one of dozens of people who flooded into Field Supply in the first half hour after the doors opened at 9 a.m. Several buyers waited outside long before then.

Randolph Kellett, an electrician by trade, was another delighted customer who lives nearby. Kellett bought a quarter-ounce, or 7 grams, of Papaya Bomb, which he says packs the “heavy buzz” he prefers, and a prerolled joint of the same strain.

“It’s a safe environment,’’ Kellett said of having legal retail stores. “I can come in here like a gentleman and ask for what I need and get what I want and pay with the money that I have and walk out of here legally.”

Field Supply is among the 12 medical marijuana licensees whose owners purchased $100,000 so-called conversion licenses to launch the market. The state has authorized 30 retail-only stores, but bureaucratic delays like holdups in FBI background checks for applicants have prevented those licenses from being awarded. Authorities think some of those stores can be open by early next year.

You must be at least age 21 to buy retail weed, and pay a 15% sales tax. You can’t buy or possess more than one ounce, or 28 grams, at a time. The 12 locations where recreational sales are now being offered are spread throughout the state.