It took 18 years, but Delaware now has an Office of the Inspector General.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed a bill establishing the new office into law Thursday, with current bill sponsor state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred, past bill sponsor former state Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark South, and other elected officials and advocates.

“The office is a chance to restore faith in government through transparency and accountability,” Sturgeon said. “Both by what they investigate and find, but also what they deter by virtue of being there.”

The bill amends current law to create an independent inspector general position tasked with finding instances of fraud, waste and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. The inspector general has to hire a staff, which would be required to be certified in investigation, auditing or evaluation within three years. The office would have subpoena power to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

Former state Rep. Bill Oberle, R-Beecher’s Lot, first introduced legislation creating an inspector general office in 2007, where it passed the House but not the Senate. Kowalko tried to pass it in 2022, but it was never voted on in either chamber.