Delaware progressives and open government advocates saw last year’s election as a chance for transformative change in how the state government runs. With a new governor and lawmakers, it was a chance to throw open the curtains and let in some sunlight, increasing transparency in how state agencies work.

But nearly six months into Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration and one month before lawmakers call it quits for the year, political followers say the results so far are a mixed bag. Meyer did not agree to an interview with WHYY News on his administration’s transparency efforts.

“It’s been a very rocky start for the governor, especially for the governor and his relationship with the General Assembly,” said Steve Tanzer, a former legislative staffer who now writes for the political news blog DelawareLiberal.net and has also campaigned for progressive state House and Senate candidates. “I don’t see any other way to look at it.”

Meyer and state senators have been engaged in a tug of war over who will control the direction of the Port of Wilmington and the $635 million port expansion that has yet to get off the ground. Meyer and Senate Democrats went to court earlier this year over whether he could withdraw the port board nominees of former Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who offered names to the Senate during her two-week stint as governor.

John Flaherty, spokesperson for the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, or DELCOG, said he is pleased with the governor’s first steps. Meyer has championed legislation creating an inspector general office, the main goal of DELCOG this session. Creation of the office, which would be charged with investigating abuse, waste and corruption, has been approved by the Senate and is awaiting consideration in the House.

“I’m very optimistic and I’m not disappointed at all,” he said. “I’m glad that he got elected and particularly his support for the inspector general.”

Campaign promises

While campaigning last year, Meyer promised a new level of transparency if elected to the state’s top job. Advocates had said they hoped the new administration would support significant changes, including reducing exemptions where documents can be withheld from the public or narrowing how agencies apply them, overhauling the police bill of rights and making legislators’ emails subject to public view.

The public’s appetite for increased transparency was whetted after numerous scandals and coverups, including WHYY News’ exclusive report of government cover-ups of missing taxpayer funds, campaign finance violations and lack of police reports released to the public on the arrests of a former top state cabinet member on shoplifting charges as well as a state lawmaker charged with driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

Meyer has not voiced support for reducing exemptions where documents can be withheld from the public or narrowing how agencies apply them since taking office.

The state’s Freedom of Information Act applies to public bodies and requires access to documents and meetings unless they fall under one of the exemptions. Those include criminal records, investigative files and autopsy records. That means police reports, inmate causes of death and restitution paid to victims are excluded from public disclosure. As are legislators’ emails.

Meyer’s transition website said transparency was a key priority he would focus on “by improving public access to government operations and expenditures, closing lobbying loopholes, enforcing stricter campaign finance regulations, and strengthening oversight of elected officials.”

“Together, we can create a more open, accountable government that serves the interests of all Delawareans,” it states.