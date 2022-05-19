The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana will come up for a vote Thursday in the state House.

The vote comes as Gov. John Carney weighs what to do with a bill that has passed both the state House and Senate, which would effectively legalize recreational weed by removing any penalties for adults over 21 with less than an ounce, or 28 grams.

Carney, who opposes legalization, has until May 31 to veto or sign the legalization measure, or let it become law without his signature. The governor’s office picked up the bill Thursday, triggering the 10-day clock for him to decide. Sundays do not count in the 10-day clock, according to the Delaware Constitution.

Carney is working remotely from his Wilmington home quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and was not available for comment. “His position has not changed,” on pot, spokeswoman Emily David said without elaboration.