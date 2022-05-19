Delaware House to vote on creating marijuana retail market as Carney weighs legalization
The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana will come up for a vote Thursday in the state House.
The vote comes as Gov. John Carney weighs what to do with a bill that has passed both the state House and Senate, which would effectively legalize recreational weed by removing any penalties for adults over 21 with less than an ounce, or 28 grams.
Carney, who opposes legalization, has until May 31 to veto or sign the legalization measure, or let it become law without his signature. The governor’s office picked up the bill Thursday, triggering the 10-day clock for him to decide. Sundays do not count in the 10-day clock, according to the Delaware Constitution.
Carney is working remotely from his Wilmington home quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and was not available for comment. “His position has not changed,” on pot, spokeswoman Emily David said without elaboration.
The legalization component only required a simple majority, but both the House and Senate passed it with more than a three-fifths majority. That’s what is required to override a gubernatorial veto, should Carney go that route.
While Carney ponders his action, the House will take up the bill that would set regulations for taxing, growing, and selling marijuana in a regulated market.
Growing operations and retail establishments would only be authorized for businesses that receive state licenses.
That bill does require a three-fifths majority at the outset from both the House and Senate because it would tax sales at 15%. For Thursday’s vote in the House, that means 25 votes from the 41-member chamber.
The legalization measure passed the House with 26 yes votes.
Zoë Patchell, executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, says members and supporters have been contacting Carney’s office to persuade him to support both prongs of the effort.
She noted that some legislators who voted against the legalization bill “insisted that they could not remove the penalties for simple possession without also creating a regulated market. Those legislators have an opportunity today to create that regulated market, that includes robust underage use prevention and consumer safety provisions, as well as significant emphasis on the creation of local small businesses.”
Patchell said their votes today “will reveal whether their previous statements were sincere and if they are truly committed to consumer and public safety, or if they were merely an intellectually dishonest attempt to further delay overwhelmingly popular policy.”
Creating the market in Delaware will mean that residents won’t have to drive to New Jersey, which just opened its retail market, or buy weed on the illegal market, she said.
“Lawmakers will simply vote on if that pre-existing market should be regulated like alcohol by the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement,” she said, “or whether they will continue to force this multi-million industry to the shadows of the illicit market, with the same inherent dangers as alcohol prohibition.”
