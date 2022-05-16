When someone is convicted of a crime in Delaware, fines are often part of the sentence. Yet beyond the penalties levied for breaking the law or harming someone, several fees, costs, and assessments are often levied against the defendant, too.

For example, an indigent defendant gets charged a flat fee of $100 for having a public defender.

Someone put on probation must pay $200 to be supervised.

Others get charged a $100 “prosecution fee.”

There’s also a Fund to Combat Violent Crimes Fee, a Victim’s Compensation Fund, Court Security Assessment, a Videophone Fee, and more.

These fees can add up to $500 to the fine for a typical misdemeanor, according to Meryem Dede, a public defender and leader of the Delaware Campaign to End Debtors’ Prison.

But most of those fees, which amount to at least $25 million a year, don’t go toward the operation of the Office of Defense Services, the Attorney General’s Office, or even the court system. Instead, nearly $12 million a year goes to the state’s General Fund, and nearly $3 million to county and municipal governments.

At least $10 million goes toward the fund to compensate crime victims and other targeted funds, such as one to operate the Delaware Justice Information System that maintains records on all arrests and court proceedings statewide.

Dede says it’s time to reform a system in which fines and fees impair the ability of the convicted, especially those of limited financial means, to rehabilitate themselves.

“Basically, these fees or taxes are put on people that often are the least able to afford them,’’ Debe said. “And a lot of these services are things that I think most people would agree should just be funded through general taxation rather than through the kind of odd piecemeal system.”