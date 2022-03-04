‘Hit the road, Jack’: Protesters call for accountability from Delco DA Stollsteimer

The Delaware County Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration, or CADBI-Delco, protested Thursday in front of the county courthouse in Media, demanding that District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer immediately address the perceived failures of his office or “Hit the road, Jack.”

Dana Lomax-Williams, the president of CADBI-Delco, cited her time while incarcerated as a period in which she changed her mindset to be “a voice for the voiceless.” In an interview with WHYY News, she said that she feels “abandoned.”

“The reason for our direct actions today is to bring awareness to the community that Jack Stollsteimer … is not a man of his word,” Lomax-Williams said.

Unfulfilled campaign promises, a lack of communication with concerned constituents, and Stollsteimer’s handling of the police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility last August were just some of the examples highlighted by the protest’s organizers.

The group printed out a report card for Stollsteimer, in which they evaluated his performance on the job.

“He gets an F in communication skills, he gets an F in fulfilling campaign promises, he gets an F in protecting his constituents, and he gets an F in honesty and integrity. His overall grade is an F,” Lomax-Williams said.

The group, which is opposed to life-without-parole sentences, had been an ally of Stollsteimer during his election campaign in 2019. But in 2020, the group unveiled a campaign of its own — “Hit the road, Jack” — to hold the first-term DA accountable for what CADBI-Delco believes is inaction on bail reform and failure to create a conviction integrity unit.

“He promised to do those things. He has done nothing,” Lomax-Williams said. “We’re asking him to respond to the Black and brown community who got him into office — respond to those behind the walls, whose life he has in their hands.”

WHYY News reached out to Stollsteimer’s office, but his spokesperson declined to comment.