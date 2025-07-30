With sales of recreational marijuana set to start in Delaware on Friday, we check in on the state of weed in the region.

Will legalization in a neighboring state prompt Pennsylvania to approve it as well? If that happens, how should it be marketed and regulated? We’ll explore the progress of New Jersey’s rollout, focusing on financial impacts and law enforcement challenges. Also, we’ll review recent reports alleging that unregulated marijuana in Pennsylvania contains excessive pesticides, mold, and even dangerous chemicals.

Guests:

Chris Goldstein, cannabis reform advocate

Beau Kilmer, co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center