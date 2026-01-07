Delaware bill would decriminalize smoking marijuana in public

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Delaware legalized marijuana nearly two years ago, lawmakers didn’t extend that tolerance to smoking weed in public.

Instead they took pains to stress that getting high in public would remain a crime. That meant no puffing in vehicles, stores and restaurants, as well as on streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods or towns.

Anyone caught lighting up in any of those places can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Penalties include imprisonment of up to five days and a fine of up to $200.

That prohibition hasn’t stopped people from smoking joints in public, however, in a state that now has several cannabis retail stores. For example, someone walking down Market Street in downtown Wilmington can often detect the pungent odor of cannabis in the air.

Even though possessing up to an ounce of weed is now a legal right, police still arrest people for imbibing outside of their home — the only place it’s permitted. State Rep. Eric Morrison, a Democrat who represents the Bear area, said about 600 people were charged with public consumption in 2024.

Morrison thinks that’s too harsh a punishment for someone to face for using a legal product, albeit an intoxicating one.

He has introduced a bill to decriminalize the act, making public consumption a civil violation subject to a fine of up to $50 for a first offense and up to $100 for subsequent violations. His bill does not prevent police from charging people for driving under the influence of marijuana.

Morrison said the proposal is a sensible one that still carries a legal consequence for a prohibited act.

“An important thing to note is that this is not sending a message that it’s okay to consume cannabis in public. It’s not,” Morrison stressed. “What it’s doing is reducing the current penalty.”

Morrison pointed out that several other states, including New Jersey, California and Illinois, have adopted similar statutes that still ban public consumption but don’t make it a crime.

“It doesn’t make sense for folks smoking cannabis in public to have a criminal record for that,’’ Morrison said. “Criminal records hurt people in terms of finding housing and finding jobs. That’s not good for society.”

Morrison said he hopes the bill, which has been assigned to the House Health and Human Development Committee, will pass during the General Assembly session that begins next week.

“I’m really hopeful that folks will see this for the kind of common sense legislation that it is,’’ Morrison said.

The administration of Gov. Matt Meyer is not taking a public position on the proposal at this time, said Mila Miles, the governor’s spokesperson.

Nor has Attorney General Kathy Jennings, although her spokesman Mat Marshall said in a statement that she “has been outspoken about keeping basic marijuana cases out of the criminal justice system and focusing law enforcement’s limited resources on keeping people safe.”