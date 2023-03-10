Delaware lawmakers took another step towards legalizing recreational marijuana sales Thursday afternoon.

State representatives voted 27 to 13 in favor of a bill that would create the framework for the state’s marijuana marketplace and tax structure.

The vote comes just two days after House members passed legislation legalizing personal use and possession of small amounts of marijuana.

“It has been a long journey to get to this point,” said Rep. Ed Osienski, a Newark-area Democrat who has shepherded the legalization effort for years. “We have experienced setbacks along the way, none worse than losing business to New Jersey, but we have learned a great deal and produced what we believe is a strong bill that will make Delaware an industry leader in this field.”