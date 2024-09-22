From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that will regulate the manufacturing and sale of intoxicating Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol hemp products and beverages that have been sold in convenience stores and gas stations for years.

What is intoxicating hemp?

The law defines intoxicating hemp as any product cultivated, derived or manufactured from hemp regulated pursuant to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, that has a concentration of total THC greater than 0.5 milligrams per serving, or 2.5 milligrams per package.

Due to a loophole in federal and state law, many businesses have been selling gummies and beverages that contain Delta-8 THC.

Delta-8, which is considered a cannabis “cousin” to traditional marijuana, is sold in dispensaries in the Garden State. These products can have the same psychoactive effects as marijuana.

Sen. Paul Moriarty, who represents parts of Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester counties, was the lead sponsor of the legislation. He said up until now anybody, including a child, could walk into a store and buy one of these products “even though they can have similar effects as marijuana, they may contain harmful chemicals, they may contain other contaminants, and they’re often sold without appropriate testing or labeling.”