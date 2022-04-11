New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical marijuana facilities to begin selling cannabis on the recreational market.

The vote happened at a special meeting held Monday afternoon, though the commission did not announce a date for regulated recreational sales to begin. Instead, CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown said that retail licenses could be issued within a month, after approved alternative treatment centers pay fees and undergo compliance assessments.

Among the alternative treatment centers approved are CureLeaf, Acreage CCF New Jersey, Verano, Columbia Care, Ascend New Jersey, TerraAscend and GTI New Jersey.

It comes more than a month after the state missed its Feb. 22 deadline for alternative treatment centers to begin selling recreational cannabis to adults over the age of 21.

“All of the (alternative treatment centers) here, we believe have proven and have shown that they have adequate supply for their medical patients, that they are willing to put in place the necessary mechanisms to protect that supply, and ensure that medical patients are not impacted,” Brown said.

As of March 30, 327 businesses have applied for retail licenses in New Jersey, Brown said at the meeting. Commissioners also approved 34 more cultivator and manufacturer licenses at Monday’s meeting.