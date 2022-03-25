New Jersey awards first round of recreational marijuana licenses for growers

The day when New Jerseyans can walk into a store and legally purchase marijuana is inching closer, but not as quickly as anticipated.

At a meeting on Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the conditional licenses for 68 entities wishing to manufacture and cultivate recreational marijuana.

Their approval marks the first official commercial cannabis licenses issued in the state.

However, the commission stopped short of greenlighting the expansion applications for eight existing medical dispensaries, which had applied to add recreational marijuana sales to their inventory.

“While we may not be there 100% today, we can get there.” said commission Executive Director Jeff Brown. “I assure you that staff is committed to doing this, but we need the industry to work with us.”

If those applications had been approved, the state would be 30 days out from commercial adult-use cannabis sales. Brown said the applicants successfully demonstrated support from their municipalities, but hadn’t done enough to ensure there would be sustained prioritized access for their medical patients. The alternate treatment centers also fell short on plans to hire employees who had been negatively affected by previous marijuana laws, he said.