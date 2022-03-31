It’s still uncertain when regulated recreational marijuana sales will begin in New Jersey, but top lawmakers are starting to grow concerned, as the state’s regulatory commission continues to delay the process.

This week, New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22) announced he plans to form a joint committee to investigate the hold up.

The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, in February missed its deadline to allow alternate treatment centers to begin selling cannabis on the recreational market. The commission is tasked with establishing and enforcing regulations governing the licensing, testing, cultivation, selling and purchasing of cannabis in New Jersey.

“These delays are totally unacceptable,” Scutari said in a statement on Tuesday. “We need to get the legal marijuana market up and running in New Jersey. This has become a failure to follow through on the public mandate and to meet the expectations for new businesses and consumers.”