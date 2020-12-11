The future of cannabis legalization

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that will make it easier for states where cannabis is legal to carry out research on the drug. This bipartisan decision followed on the heels of another groundbreaking House bill which could end federal marijuana convictions and erase some past ones. Closer to home in New Jersey, voters on election day decided to amend the state constitution and legalize cannabis statewide. What are the chances of these federal bills passing through the Senate and could New Jersey set the standard for the future legal status of cannabis in the region? New Jersey Senator NICHOLAS SCUTARI starts off our hour with an update from his state. Then, POLITICO states cannabis policy reporter MONA ZHANG gives us a look at the pending federal legislation.