Legal but unregulated hemp derivative delta-8 thrives in Pa.’s thorny marijuana landscape

The potential for children to consume delta-8 is one of the reasons why state Sen. Judy Schwank (D., Berks) plans to introduce legislation that would regulate the product. Schwank said she was contacted by a parent whose middle schooler bought a vape with delta-8 in it.

“My concern initially came from the fact that there may be youth that are using this product as an alternative to recreational marijuana to get high,” Schwank said, “and may inadvertently be poisoning themselves with other products that are inside.”

‘There’s not a set recipe’

When it first appeared on shelves, delta-8 seemed like a godsend to people who didn’t want to buy cannabis illegally or who couldn’t access Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program. Advocates acknowledge access to the program is limited due to cost, red tape, and meager public knowledge.

Jonathan John, a Pennsylvania-based chemist who manufactures and sells delta-8 products through his company Circus Cannabis, said delta-8′s milder effects are popular among people who are new to marijuana. People who have used products containing delta-9 before and felt it was too strong, also favor delta-8′s lower potency.

“Some people that are older tend to like that,” John said.

Pennsylvania requires that medical marijuana be tested for lead, mercury, butane, ethanol, E. coli, and dozens of other chemicals and pesticides. No such requirement exists for delta-8.

That’s led to concerns about toxicity and possible contaminants in the products.

Delta-8 is generally manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) using a series of chemical reactions.

“The process of creating these products utilizes very toxic ingredients, organic solvents like toluene, hexane, strong acids, heavy metal catalysts,” said Chris Hudalla, a chemist and chief scientific officer at ProVerde Laboratories, a Massachusetts-based cannabis testing company.

Chemists who produce medical marijuana or recreational marijuana in states where it’s been legalized test their products to make sure reactions went according to plan and extract any remaining solvents.

But these tests are optional for delta-8 manufacturers, said Pennsylvania cannabis pharmacist Lauren Vrabel.

“Certainly it’s cheaper to not have an added step in your process. This would require extra equipment and time,” Vrabel said. “We don’t know if companies are doing this or not.”

When ProVerde Laboratories tested 16 delta-8 products on behalf of the US Cannabis Council — a trade group that lobbies on behalf of cannabis companies — four contained lead and seven had potentially dangerous amounts of nickel, copper, and chromium.

“I am a big advocate of delta-8 as a potential therapeutic and recreational product,” Hudalla said. “I am just not an advocate for using consumers as guinea pigs for novel chemical compounds that have not yet been tested.”

He said containments can be removed to create a safe product, but “it takes an extra step, extra time, and costs a bit more to produce.”

John argued that the concerns about solvents contaminating delta-8 products are overblown. If a chemist manufactures delta-8 edibles correctly, John argued, they have to remove almost all of the solvent, or the distillation process won’t work.

“A lot of people are talking about, ‘Oh, there could be solvents, there could be solvents,’” John said. “In actuality, there’s probably very, very, very little chance that that is occurring.”