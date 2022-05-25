N.J. approves another round of recreational cannabis retailers

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced the next wave of conditionally approved cannabis retailers, cultivators, and manufacturers in the state.

Eleven recreational cannabis retailers were awarded conditional approval on Tuesday.

There were a total of 46 conditional license awardees: 22 class I cultivator applicants, 13 class II manufacturer applicants, and 11 retailer applicants.

Four testing labs were also approved on Tuesday. Those will start operating under recreational cannabis regulations.

The CRC received a mountain of applications to enter the business, according to Jeff Brown, CRC executive director.

“The interest in getting into this industry is tremendous. And certainly, we’re working to move all those forward,” Brown said.