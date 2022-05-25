N.J. approves another round of recreational cannabis retailers
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced the next wave of conditionally approved cannabis retailers, cultivators, and manufacturers in the state.
Eleven recreational cannabis retailers were awarded conditional approval on Tuesday.
There were a total of 46 conditional license awardees: 22 class I cultivator applicants, 13 class II manufacturer applicants, and 11 retailer applicants.
Four testing labs were also approved on Tuesday. Those will start operating under recreational cannabis regulations.
The CRC received a mountain of applications to enter the business, according to Jeff Brown, CRC executive director.
“The interest in getting into this industry is tremendous. And certainly, we’re working to move all those forward,” Brown said.
According to Brown, the CRC has received over 1,000 applications since it began accepting them for cultivators, manufacturers, and testing laboratories on Dec. 15, and for retailers on March 15.
The first round of recreational retailers have been open for about a month. Total sales across all existing 12 dispensaries in the state, for the first month, totaled $24 million.
“It’s really only a beginning,” Brown said. “It shows there’s a lot of growth left in this market. There’s a lot of opportunity left in this market still… We anticipate that this will ramp up.”
The Commission also gave its approval for expediting the process for medicinal cannabis retailers to expand into recreational sales.
Previously, medicinal retailers had to wait one year to expand into recreational sales. Now, once you “prove you can serve patients and meet those expansion standards in our recreational rules… then awardees would be eligible to apply for expansion under those rules,” Brown said.
