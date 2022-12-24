Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs.

Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.

Now, startups can procure some capital after New Jersey announced a $10 million program called the Cannabis Equity Grant.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority says awardees can use the money for early-stage expenses and technical training.