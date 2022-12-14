The New Jersey General Assembly is scheduled to vote on legislation that supporters, like sponsor Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), say would ensure minority and women-owned businesses have better “opportunities to be involved in both the medical and adult cannabis industry.”

It revises existing rules by allowing investors and groups that invest in minority-owned cannabis companies to own up to a 35 % interest in as many as seven cannabis retail businesses, according to the bill’s language – provided the retail license holder is also certified as a minority-owned business.

“It permits a fund or a licensed cannabis entity to invest in a certified minority or women’s business or a disabled veteran’s business,” Reynolds-Jackson said. “The cannabis market is meant to be a boon for equity but we are finding that for some people the cost of entry is too high. Hopefully this legislation will help to begin leveling the playing field. We want to ensure that those most impacted by the war on drugs and our underserved communities have the opportunity to be a part of the process.”

The Senate has yet to hear the bill in committee.

“New Jersey did a pretty good job with giving these conditional licenses out,” Boone Jr. said. “After the conditional licenses were handed out in New Jersey, there’s not much to continue to push forward.”