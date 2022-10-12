Biden’s pardon for marijuana convictions and the future of decriminalization

Air Date: October 12, 2022 10:00 am
A demonstrator waves a marijuana-themed flag in front on the White House. President Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of marijuana under federal law. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Last week, President Biden announced that he will pardon 6,500 people who have federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and he encouraged states to follow suit. Most cannabis convictions are at the state level.

In September, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf launched an expedited pardon program for people with nonviolent marijuana convictions – 3,500 people applied. This hour, we’ll discuss the President’s action, what states are doing to decriminalize marijuana and the impact it could have.

We’ll also look at cannabis legalization (already in place in 19 states), where efforts stand in Pennsylvania and Delaware and how it’s working in New Jersey.

Guests

Celeste Trusty, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons (@celeste_trusty)

Chris Goldstein, NORML regional director for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (@freedomisgreen)

Mona Zhang, states cannabis policy reporter for Politico (@ZhangMona)

