N.J’s first day of retail weed sales ‘robust’ and ‘trouble-free,’ regulators say

Newly opened recreational weed dispensaries throughout New Jersey saw lines wrapped around the building as thousands of retail customers were eager to be among the first to buy weed from state-approved facilities.

At Zen Leaf’s dispensary in Lawrence store managers estimated that the facility had served hundreds of customers by the afternoon.

The first adult-use cannabis licenses in New Jersey were awarded to previously established medical marijuana companies like Verano, Zen Leaf’s parent company.

Despite the influx of retail customers, facilities are still mandated by the state to ensure services for medical marijuana patients are not interrupted.

Verano vice president for regional sales, Anthony Dindia, said Zen Leaf dispensaries are in compliance with the mandate and said it had implemented protections for patients — including patient-only hours at the beginning and end of each day, and priority parking for patients.

Police were on hand at Zen Leaf’s Lawrence facility Thursday afternoon, directing traffic and advising retail customers to park a stone’s throw away in the Quakerbridge Mall parking lot.