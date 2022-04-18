The regulated adult use cannabis market is set to begin sales on Thursday, when the first approved dispensaries will begin to take customers.

It comes nearly 16 months after New Jerseyans overwhelmingly voted to legalize marijuana in the 2020 general election, and after the state missed its own deadline for retail sales to begin on Feb. 22.

Here’s what you need to know as the regulated adult use market opens.

What dispensaries were approved to begin sales?

Last week, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, approved seven alternative treatment centers (the state’s term for medical marijuana facilities) to begin sales to adults 21 and older.

​​The commission is tasked with establishing and enforcing regulations governing the licensing, testing, cultivation, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in New Jersey.

Commission-approved dispensaries include CureLeaf, Acreage CCF New Jersey, Verano, Columbia Care, Ascend New Jersey, TerraAscend and GTI New Jersey. Together, these entities operate 13 facilities across the state.

The CRC has posted a list of approved retail dispensaries and said it will continue to add to the list as more facilities are approved.