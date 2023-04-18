N.J. CRC votes to allow Curaleaf to renew its recreational weed license

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said he was happy with the decision on Monday.

“Today’s decision by the CRC Board to vacate their unprecedented action last week is an incredible victory for our 500 NJ team members and vindication for what we knew all along: Curaleaf is in good standing with the CRC and has fulfilled every requirement necessary for the renewal of our licenses,” said Darin. “I am incredibly proud of and grateful to every one of the hundreds of dedicated team members who showed up today, not just for their jobs and livelihoods, but for a better, safer cannabis industry in New Jersey.”

During the meeting which last about 12 minutes, CRC Commissioner Krista Nash released the following statement:

“In my opinion, Curaleaf, in several of its locations, have not complied with the mandatory labor provisions set forth in the law. And that alone was reason to deny their application for renewal. I base my opinion on several factors including public testimony from workers and the union, stating that the company has not been compliant with the law. At this juncture, the cannabis industry in this state is at a crossroads. Either we hold true to the law and protect the hard-working men and women of New Jersey who want fair wages and working conditions, or we can reward bad behavior and ignore these mandates for the sake of money and profits. The conditions contained in these resolutions presented today offer Curaleaf a second chance to course correct.”