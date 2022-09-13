Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?

Commission chair Dianna Houenou said the guidelines expand upon broader existing workplace impairment guidelines, and that employers have the flexibility to add further guidance beyond what is in the sample Reasonable Suspicion Observation Report.

“The guidance that we issued is a starting point for employers who are trying to understand how they can manage concerns about employees’ potential impairment at work,” Houenou said.

“The guidance tries to offer an example of how employers can approach these questions. And it does so while trying to strike a balance between an employer’s right and obligation to operate a safe working workplace and employees’ rights to privacy and due process,” she said.

Houenou stated that finding the balance between employers’ and employees’ rights has been a challenging task for the commission.

“The challenges are acknowledging the fact that we don’t have, at present, a reliable, prevalent way to have a reliable accessible way to identify impairment from cannabis,” Houenou said. “Because cannabis can be found in someone’s bodily fluids long after they’ve used it, we want to make sure that people aren’t being penalized unfairly for behavior that they have legally engaged in, during their personal free time.”

According to the commission, the guidance impacts most businesses in the state, not just those in the cannabis industry.

In the 2020 general election, New Jersey residents overwhelmingly voted to legalize recreational cannabis for adults ages 21 and older. It took about 18 months for the market to open in April.