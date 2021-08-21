Advocates and industry like what they see of New Jersey’s cannabis rules … so far

The Rev. Charles Boyer, director of the group Salvation and Social Justice, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by how intentional the provisions addressing social justice were. The three categories of applications that receive priority are people who have lived in low-income areas or have past marijuana convictions; businesses owned by people of color, and; businesses that would be located in “Impact Zones” — cities or towns with large populations, high unemployment rates, or high numbers of marijuana crimes or arrests. The commission is expected to have that list soon.

Boyer credits people like Charles Barker, a former aide for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker who is a commission member, and Dianna Houenou, commission chairwoman who lead New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform, for bringing a social justice lens to the rules.

“These first set of regulations are far stronger than have been adopted in many of these other areas,” Boyer said, “which did not have commissioners of social equity folks quite as steeped in those kind of priorities as these.”

His biggest concern is the “kind of states rights approach” municipalities were given. Municipalities can still set a number of rules within its limits like hours of operation as well as weigh in on whether they support the businesses being operated.

“There’s hundreds of municipalities in New Jersey, and those municipalities exist because of racial inequity and concentrated poverty,” he said. “Even the way that the municipalities exist is rooted in structural racism.”

Boyer is also concerned about repeating what happened with harm reduction centers or needle exchanges, where they are concentrated mostly in urban centers. There are now six centers, after Atlantic City voted to force the one there to close in July.

“We know that there will be certain municipalities that will probably give green lights to cultivation, but not to retail, for instance,” he said. “They’ll want to benefit from the economics of cannabis, but will want to concentrate all of the face of cannabis into urban areas.”