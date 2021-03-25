Booker aide tapped for cannabis panel after NAACP pressure

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday named a staffer for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and member of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to the new state commission charged with setting up and regulating recreational marijuana.

Charles Barker’s nomination came after the state NAACP pointed out that the five-member board did not include any Black men. Barker is Black.

“I am sincerely disappointed that the NAACP had to go to such lengths to ensure that the Marijuana Legalization Law was followed and that this commission was reflective of the communities most harmed by this failed war on drugs,” said state NAACP President Richard Smith. “That said, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Charles Barker as he will be appointed to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.”