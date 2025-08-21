From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The NAACP New Jersey State Conference’s participation in an amicus brief on behalf of South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III is not landing well with some Camden activists.

“I was appalled,” said Keith Benson Sr., a community activist who has been involved with the NAACP since the early 1990s, adding that the state NAACP’s participation in the brief violates the organization’s protocols.

“Richard [T.] Smith, the [state conference] president, cannot speak for the NAACP without having to express written consent of the executive committee,” Benson said. “For him to do that is ridiculous and for him to do that for a man who’s indicted, and indicted for good reason, is appalling.”

The state NAACP is part of a coalition of labor unions arguing that the indictment against South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd and others would hamper their ability “to advocate in the political arena, bargain for fair working conditions, and redevelop blighted communities.”

The New Jersey State AFL-CIO, New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council and the New Jersey NAACP State Conference said in their second amici brief, filed in June, that the charges against Norcross and his allies infringed on free speech.

The arguments are similar to the ones made in their December brief, where they sought permission to participate before Judge Peter Warshaw, who dismissed the indictment.

State prosecutors have appealed the decision. No date has been set for a hearing before the Appellate Division. Norcross, meanwhile, is welcoming the coalition’s support.

“Mr. Norcross is pleased that so many individuals and organizations — from the NAACP and AFL-CIO, the Bar Association, the American College of Trial Lawyers, and, of course, the judge who dismissed the case — have recognized that the Attorney General’s case was meritless and more about playing politics than seeking justice,” said Daniel Fee, spokesman for George Norcross, in a statement. “Of course, the case against Mr. Norcross and his allies in Camden’s renaissance is not the only embarrassing defeat the Attorney General’s Office has had under Matt Platkin, but it’s still a shame that people who have dedicated so much of their time and energy to rebuilding Camden have been targeted just so that Mr. Platkin can play politics.”

Darnell Hardwick, a community activist who was active in NAACP Camden County Branch #2080 until it was suspended in 2021, said he was not happy when he learned about the organization throwing their support behind Norcross.

“When I found out about the brief, things changed for me a little bit because I was very disappointed that the New Jersey State Conference NAACP signed on to it,” he said.

Hardwick said he was leading investigations for the branch that focused on three issues cited in the indictment against Norcross and the alleged criminal enterprise: implementing charter schools, turning the Camden city police force into a county squad and creating tax credits for businesses that move to Camden.

“Why would the state conference sign on to dismiss the case without hearing what actually the grand jury heard?” asked Hardwick, who was involved in the branch for 20 years and was at one time the labor and industry chair for the state conference.

New Jersey NAACP sees indictment as First Amendment violation

Gregg Zeff, legal redress chair of the New Jersey NAACP State Conference, said the organization has “long stepped in where they felt that somebody was wrongly arrested or charged with a crime.”

Though the state NAACP has not taken a position on the racketeering charges against Norcross and his alleged enterprise, they see the indictment as a violation of the First Amendment and an overreach by Platkin. They are mostly upset about Redd.

“We see what we believe is an African American politician who was doing all she could to make Camden better, being subject to criminal indictment because of doing good for the city and for speaking out,” he said.

Benson took an exception to Zeff evoking Redd’s race.

“I can bring you a chorus of people from Camden that live here and are African American that say she did not do what she could for Camden,” he said. “She missed every opportunity to do what she could do for Camden. She did what she could do for her corrupt boss, which is, one, George Norcross.”