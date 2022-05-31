The so-called legalization bill removes the current civil fine of $100 for possession of less than an ounce of weed for adults age 21 and above.

Compounding the uncertainty caused by the veto is the fact that a companion bill to that measure — one that would create a regulated growing and retail market with a 15% tax on sales — failed last week in the House because one co-sponsor was sick.

But with both pieces of the legislation, Carney’s veto means the next moves are up to the chief sponsor, Rep. Ed Osienski.

When the General Assembly, now in recess, reconvenes on June 7, Osienski must decide whether to seek to override Carney’s veto, and whether to bring the tax-and-regulate bill up for reconsideration.

Osienski, a Newark Democrat, isn’t tipping his hand at this point. He did not return calls from WHYY News, but issued a statement saying Carney “has chosen to ignore the will of residents.”

University of Delaware polls in 2016 and 2018 showed that 61% of residents support legal weed.

Osienski stressed that the governor could have maintained his opposition while allowing the bill to become law without his signature.

The legalization bill was approved in both chambers with the three-fifths majority required to override a veto. It received 26 votes in the House, where 25 votes can override. It got 13 votes in the Senate, the exact amount needed to override.

“I will review what options are available and decide on any next steps at a later time,’’ Osienski’s statement said.

Zoë Patchell, executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, called Carney’s action “an affront to democracy” and said she believes Osienski will try to counter it.

“I think that he’s definitely pushing for an override and hoping that his caucus and all the members that have already voted for [legalization] will hold strong against this tyrannical veto,’’ she said.

Patchell said a victory would make Delaware the 20th state plus Washington, D.C., to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana.

She called Osienski “a true champion for cannabis legalization. And I know he’s doing everything in his power to convince his colleagues that we need to pass it this year and not wait another year while we have thousands of individuals who will end up with a cannabis possession offense between now and then.”

Asked if she was optimistic, Patchell responded, “We’re working on it. We’re doing everything we can.”

‘They’re going to have to put their vote on the line’

Osienski had split up the legalization and regulatory pieces of a comprehensive bill that failed in March. Various versions of that proposal have been introduced in the House in past years but never had enough support for the three-fifths majority required for a bill with a tax.

His decision heartened supporters because it meant that the legalization bill only required a simple majority.

That was a virtual certainty in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate. The bill had 21 sponsors in the House alone – the amount needed for approval. In the Senate, six Democrats are sponsors in a chamber the party controls 14-7.

Osienski reasoned that once legalization was approved, those who opposed legalization, such as House Speaker and former state trooper Pete Schwartzkopf, would approve the regulatory structure. That way the state could treat marijuana like alcohol and reap tax benefits estimated in the tens of millions of dollars a year.

So when the legalization bill received the three-fifths majority in both chambers, leading Patchell and other advocates to rejoice that one major hurdle — removing all penalties for simple possession — had been cleared.

“We finally took one step forward toward restoring the rights and freedoms for otherwise law-abiding adults who possess cannabis,’’ Patchell said after the May 5 House vote. She was particularly buoyed by the fact that three Republicans split with the party to vote yes and join the Democratic majority.

But with Carney’s veto, the path forward is fraught with unpredictability.