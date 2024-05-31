From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The flavor is described as “a delightful mix of sour lemon, sweet tangerine, with hints of diesel and pine.” This strain of cannabis, launched last January, is named after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We were like, ‘Let’s try to get Governor Murphy’s attention with this one,’” said David Nicolas, CEO of Prolific Growhouse. “I didn’t expect him to give me a surprise visit.”

Murphy’s visit to the Mt. Holly–based cannabis cultivator happened Thursday, where he was introduced to the flier that was promoting the strain named for him, “Murphy’s Sourz.”

“I’m honored,” the governor said, as he posed for a picture with the flier in hand.

Prolific Growhouse is a Black-owned enterprise. The governor visited the company to showcase his administration’s efforts to ensure the state’s cannabis industry is equitable.

It’s been a couple of years since the first licenses for growers were awarded in New Jersey. To date, 1,943 licenses have been approved by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, according to state officials. The majority of them, 70%, have been awarded to “diversely-owned” businesses. There are 115 adult-use businesses in operation, including 13 cultivators.

“I still want to see… more equity, more reward and redemption for the folks who were crushed by the war on drugs,” the governor said.