Gov. Phil Murphy honored a four-time Olympic runner, an organizer of the Montgomery bus boycotts, and several others at his annual Black History Month ceremony on Tuesday.

He also announced initiatives he said will positively impact communities of color across the state.

Honorees included Mildred Crump, the first Black woman to serve on Newark City Council; Theodora Lacey, who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks during the Civil Rights movement; Dr. James Still, one of the first Black medical practitioners in New Jersey history and an organizer of the Underground Railroad; Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian, whose career spanned 30 years; and Bobbi Wilson, a nine-year-old girl who made headlines after a former elected official called the cops on her while she sprayed spotted lanternflies in her hometown.