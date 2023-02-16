New Jersey educators say Gov. Phil Murphy took a bold step in ensuring students can receive deeper instruction on race when he announced the expansion of Advanced Placement, or AP, African American Studies courses.

Tuesday’s announcement from the second-term Democrat came just weeks after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, a possible Republican candidate for president, banned the course from being taught at public schools in his state.

Zakiya Adair, a Black associate professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at The College of New Jersey, said she’s happy that students will learn Black history outside the confines of Eurocentrism.

“I think it’s important for all students to understand the full range of American history, the full range of the Black experience,” Adair said.

The program was piloted by College Board, a national nonprofit responsible for developing standards for the course, at 60 schools in the U.S.; one school was in the Garden State. In the fall, the course will expand to 25 more schools in New Jersey.

“It will feature pre-colonial Africa and African kingdoms and [situates] the continent of Africa, within its proper history, as far as global world-making, that to me is phenomenal,” Adair said.

She was one of more than 130 people chosen to help College Board review course materials. Adair said the course will also allow for deeper discussions on the role of women in Black liberation movements, the influence of African American art, and more.

“It was always very frustrating…especially throughout all of my education, it felt as though my history started with slavery. It’s just not accurate. There’s something that happens to you psychologically if you feel your history starts there,” she said.