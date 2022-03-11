Recreational marijuana bill defeated in Delaware House

But recreational pot seems a step too far for lawmakers. Its most powerful opponent is Gov. John Carney, who has repeatedly said he does not support it.

Last year, during a live radio show co-hosted by WHYY News, Carney said he was concerned about health effects and pointed out that he was lieutenant governor in 2002 when then-Gov. Ruth Ann Minner pushed for and lawmakers approved an indoor smoking ban.

“We spent all this time and money to get people to stop smoking cigarettes, and now we want to say it’s OK to just smoke marijuana recreationally,’’ Carney told the audience. “Look, I don’t want to sound like a prude about it. I just don’t think it’s a good idea.”

For Osienski and other supporters, the fight will continue.

“I still firmly believe that Delaware is more than capable of successfully enacting policies for safe and legal cannabis, and I will continue working on this issue to win the support to make it a reality,” he said.