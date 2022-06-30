A Seaford ordinance that required burial or cremation of fetal tissue following an abortion or miscarriage has been invalidated by a Delaware judge.

Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled against the ordinance which was enacted by Seaford council on December 14. Laster’s ruling said that a municipality like Seaford cannot enact a law that directly conflicts with state law.

“This ruling firmly rejects a clearly illegal and harmful attempt to nullify state law,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “It protects residents and visitors of Seaford from a cruel and frankly hateful policy. And it makes clear that Delaware remains a safe haven for choice and reproductive freedom.”