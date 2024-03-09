This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware handgun buyers could soon be required to get a permit and training before being allowed to make their purchase under legislation approved by the state House Thursday night.

Lawmakers spent hours of at times fierce debate on the measure Thursday night, including the introduction of nearly a dozen amendments.

The vote was primarily along party lines, with 23 members voting yes, 16 members voting no and two members absent. Two Democrats, Rep. Sean Matthews and Rep. William Carson, voted against it. Opponents of the bill called it unconstitutional and said it infringes on Second Amendment rights.

The bill was the first major piece of business lawmakers have considered since both chambers took a break at the end of January for budget hearings. Despite Republicans complaining the vote on the legislation had been rushed, bill sponsor Democrat Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown argued supporters had been working to pass it since 2019. It has an estimated $12.5 million price tag over the next three years.

“This legislation has been the product of years of discussion, meetings and collaboration with colleagues in this building constituents, advocates and stakeholders,” Minor-Brown said.

The measure creates a new application process for those who want to buy a handgun.

A prospective gun buyer would go to a state police office, get fingerprinted and go through a background check. The State Bureau of Investigation would have 30 days to investigate the application before deciding whether to grant the permit. The buyer also must have completed a training course within the past five years.

Qualified current and former law enforcement officers and those with a license to carry concealed deadly weapons are exempt under the legislation. A permit is valid for up to two years. It does not limit the number of handguns someone can purchase with the lifespan of the permit.