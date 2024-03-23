Human composting? Legislation allowing organic cremation heads to Del. Gov. John Carney’s desk

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Legislation that would allow Delaweans to choose to be composted into soil instead of buried or cremated is headed to Gov. John Carney’s desk.

It passed the state Senate Thursday after a spirited debate, with all of the Democrats and Republican Eric Buckson voting yes. The House approved it overwhelmingly in January.

The process is also known as natural organic reduction, which supporters say is a more environmentally-friendly “death care option.” Like traditional cremation, the remains are returned to family members or whoever arranged for it.

Senate Sponsor Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine West, said the choice is already available in seven other states, and the soil will undergo extensive testing. Citing figures from those in the industry and government researchers, Sturgeon argued other internment options, such as burial and traditional cremation harm the earth and climate.

“Cremation is a fossil fuel-driven process, with each cremation emitting 535 pounds of carbon dioxide,” she said. As for traditional burial, every year in the United States, we bury over 100,000 gallons of formaldehyde, 104,000 tons of steel, 1.6 million tons of reinforced concrete, and 30 million board feet of hardwood. People who want to choose natural organic reduction do so because it aligns with their personal values.”