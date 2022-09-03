Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines

Hague said his club for hunters and shooting enthusiasts believes the ban is not only unconstitutional but won’t prevent mass shootings.

“It’s not going to reduce the number of criminals using firearms in the commission of felonies,” Hague said. “It’s only going to affect law-abiding citizens because criminals aren’t going to turn in something that’s their livelihood to get money. Or if they do, they’re going to turn them in and get some money and then go buy another one.”

Lawmakers who supported the measure differ. Citing the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, they point out that large-capacity magazines have been involved in America’s 10 deadliest shootings over the last decade, and that mass shootings where the gunman used a large-capacity magazine have resulted in twice as many fatalities as those where a smaller magazine was used.

“There is no logical reason for the average person to be able to fire 20, 30, or 100 bullets without the need to reload,’’ said Rep. Larry Mitchell, a Democrat and former police officer who serves as House Majority Whip.

“Limiting the number of rounds a person can fire at once is another piece of the puzzle to reduce gun violence without impacting a person’s right to own or use a firearm,” Mitchell said. “I’ve seen firsthand how gun violence can tear apart families and the dangerous implications of large-capacity magazines.”

At least nine states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws banning large-capacity magazines, including New York, New Jersey, and Maryland — all of which set their cap on magazine capacity at 10 rounds, Mitchell said.

Mitch Denham of the 23,000-member Facebook group Delaware Gun Rights is urging owners of 17-plus-round magazines to store them safely pending the outcome of the looming court challenge.

“When the lawsuits are over then maybe you can talk about what you think is right for you,’’ said Denham, who is exempted from the ban because he has a concealed carry permit.

Denham also questioned the state’s characterization of the offer as a “fair market” one, saying some owners paid far more for specialty or higher-quality magazines than what the state wants to pay.

A former car salesman, Denham said the state offer equates to an auto dealer offering the same amount for vehicles with no regard for their quality.

“It’s more like we’re going to give you Honda Civic prices, even though you have a 1969 440 Roadrunner,’’ Denham said. “It’s not even the same class of thing.”