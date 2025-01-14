Medicaid funding for gun violence programs faces scrutiny
Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde, of Gerogia, unveiled the Medicaid Funds Integrity Act to restrict Medicaid funds for gun violence prevention programs.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Medicaid funding allocated for gun violence prevention programs may encounter significant challenges as political divisions emerge over its use.
This controversy arises as some states have begun utilizing Medicaid for community-based interventions following President Biden’s executive orders issued last September. These measures aim to support gun control initiatives by integrating public health strategies.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced states could use Medicaid funds for counseling on “firearm safety.” Seven states, including California, Connecticut, and New York, have already enacted legislation allowing Medicaid reimbursement for such services.
Pennsylvania, however, has not passed similar legislation. Still, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis highlighted the steep financial toll of gun violence on the state in an email to WHYY News: “The total economic costs of firearm injury in Pennsylvania are estimated to be at least $300 million annually. Costs are also borne by publicly-funded healthcare systems: over five years, more than 70% of firearm injury patients had government insurance, with Medicaid covering 65%, and costs rising from $27 million in 2016 to $59 million in 2020.” That’s according to an interim report based on Pennsylvania’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.
Meanwhile, opposition mounts. Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09) introduced the Medicaid Funds Integrity Act, seeking to block Medicaid funds from financing gun violence prevention programs.
Rep. Clyde criticized such efforts, stating: “As responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and relentless defenders of the Constitution, Congress must step in to stop this flagrant misuse of federal funds directed at infringing law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment liberties.”
Gun rights advocates echo his concerns. Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America, argued, “Programs like this are bound to be weaponized by anti-gun administrations, which is exactly what we saw over the last four years. Gun control has nothing to do with healthcare.”
Advocates for hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs) disagree. The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI), which has championed such programs for 15 years, defends Medicaid’s role in addressing gun violence. These programs provide services for survivors of gun violence, offering resources like housing and employment assistance and food support to address the root causes of violence.
“I think there’s some confusion,” explained Executive Director Fatima Loren Dreier. “The Medicaid funds that are used to support community health workers who are employed in community and hospital settings to support people who have experienced violence.” Dreier continued, “Gunshot wound victims and others need resources like food, housing, and employment. Precisely, the kinds of resources that we want to see health care provide in order to support people’s lives.”
In Philadelphia, hospitals such as CHOP, Penn Presbyterian, Temple, and Drexel are leading the charge with HVIPs. However, they face challenges due to unstable funding streams that rely on a patchwork of institutional support, government grants, and private foundation funding. To ensure these programs can sustain and expand their life-saving efforts, Medicaid reimbursement offers a much-needed solution.
Dr. Vivek Ashok, a pediatrician in internal medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, believes Pennsylvania should follow other states in allowing Medicaid reimbursement for HVIPs. Stable funding, he insists, would expand services, treat more patients, prevent reinjury, and improve community health.
“Violence — including firearm violence — is not just a criminal justice issue but also a pressing public health crisis.” Dr. Ashtok told WHYY News. “Stable Medicaid funding would not only expand the reach of these programs but also affirm our collective responsibility to address violence as a public health challenge.”
He noted a threat to Medicaid funding that prevents these programs from saving lives and breaking the cycles of violence that threaten communities.
Hospitals have a significant opportunity to promote health and safety through initiatives aimed at preventing violence. A prominent example of this commitment is the implementation of Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs (HVIPs), a specific type of Community Violence Intervention Program (CVIP) designed to break cycles of violence.
These evidence-informed programs not only address immediate physical and mental health needs but also target the underlying structural factors contributing to violence, such as housing instability, unemployment, lack of educational opportunities, and food insecurity, in partnership with community organizations.
By focusing on these root causes, HVIPs enhance the health and well-being of both individuals and communities. While these programs address all forms of violence, they are particularly crucial in efforts to prevent firearm violence, given its concerning prevalence.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.