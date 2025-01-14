From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Medicaid funding allocated for gun violence prevention programs may encounter significant challenges as political divisions emerge over its use.

This controversy arises as some states have begun utilizing Medicaid for community-based interventions following President Biden’s executive orders issued last September. These measures aim to support gun control initiatives by integrating public health strategies.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced states could use Medicaid funds for counseling on “firearm safety.” Seven states, including California, Connecticut, and New York, have already enacted legislation allowing Medicaid reimbursement for such services.

Pennsylvania, however, has not passed similar legislation. Still, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis highlighted the steep financial toll of gun violence on the state in an email to WHYY News: “The total economic costs of firearm injury in Pennsylvania are estimated to be at least $300 million annually. Costs are also borne by publicly-funded healthcare systems: over five years, more than 70% of firearm injury patients had government insurance, with Medicaid covering 65%, and costs rising from $27 million in 2016 to $59 million in 2020.” That’s according to an interim report based on Pennsylvania’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.

Meanwhile, opposition mounts. Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09) introduced the Medicaid Funds Integrity Act, seeking to block Medicaid funds from financing gun violence prevention programs.

Rep. Clyde criticized such efforts, stating: “As responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and relentless defenders of the Constitution, Congress must step in to stop this flagrant misuse of federal funds directed at infringing law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment liberties.”

Gun rights advocates echo his concerns. Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America, argued, “Programs like this are bound to be weaponized by anti-gun administrations, which is exactly what we saw over the last four years. Gun control has nothing to do with healthcare.”