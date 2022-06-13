Facing pressure from Democrats, Pa. panel avoids considering gun bills in wake of mass shootings

This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia.

The state House Judiciary Committee sent four bills, including a proposed ban on assault weapons, to the chamber’s Local Government Committee, which brings them no closer to becoming law.

Tired of inaction, state House Democrats gave notice last Tuesday that they would use a procedural maneuver known as a discharge resolution to bring the bills up for a floor vote as early as Thursday.

Before they could do that, House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) on Wednesday canceled the session planned for the next day. The Monday committee meeting was announced shortly before he did so.

Cutler’s spokesperson said Thursday’s session was canceled to allow more time for budget negotiations.

Lawmakers can only file a discharge resolution after a bill has been in committee for 15 session days. Moving the bills to another committee resets the clock, effectively blocking the bill.

Monday’s motion passed in a bipartisan vote, with Democratic supporters of the legislation saying they may still have some options to force a vote — although they did not provide specifics.

For the most part, they expressed frustration at yet another obstacle to enacting stricter gun laws.

“What happened today in the Judiciary Committee was premeditated cowardice and obstruction by members of Republican leadership,” committee member and state Rep. Liz Hanbidge (D., Montgomery) said. “I am disgusted by that.”

Citing ongoing court actions and negotiations in Congress on gun violence reduction policies, the panel’s Republicans argued it was best to wait to take action.

A bipartisan U.S. Senate measure announced over the weekend includes federal funding for states that pass extreme risk protection laws, which allow police, with a judge’s order, to seize an individual’s guns if the person is at risk of harming themself or others.

One of the bills moved from one committee to another Monday would institute such a system in Pennsylvania. House Judiciary Committee Chair state Rep. Rob Kauffman (R., Franklin) in 2019 said such a bill would not advance out of the panel as long as he’s in charge.

Kauffman on Monday blamed gun violence on progressive prosecutors who shy away from carceral solutions to violence.

In a new conference Monday, House Republicans announced they would begin the process to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, which would likely be handled by Kauffman’s committee.

The other firearm-related legislation on the agenda would:

Ban assault weapons, including variants of the AR-15. The state House tried to bring up the bill with a procedural vote last month immediately after the Uvalde shooting. It failed in a near-party line vote.

Allow local governments to pass their own gun laws, which state law currently prohibits. At least three separate lawsuits are working their way to the state Supreme Court on this matter.

Require gun owners to store their firearms with a lock or in a safe when not in use.

State Rep. Jerry Knowles (R., Schuylkill), the chair of the Local Government Committee, said that he learned his committee would receive the bills Monday morning and was uncertain of his plans.

Before Monday’s action, all four bills had lingered in the state House Judiciary Committee for between 10 and 16 months — a common fate for such legislation in Pennsylvania.