Three pieces of legislation made it through Delaware’s House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The measures prohibit guns on university or college campuses, define a firearm more narrowly and create a volunteer registry where residents could add themselves to a list that would prevent gun dealers from selling weapons to them.

Barring firearms on college campuses

Democratic Rep. Cyndie Romer introduced a bill in committee that would bar a person who knowingly possesses a firearm while in or on a college or university facility or campus universities and colleges. This past weekend, 18-year-old Camay DeSilva was fatally shot on the Delaware State University campus in Dover while visiting friends.

“College campuses are dynamic, and often stressful environments where emotions can run high increasing the likelihood for tragic incidents,” Romer said. “Introducing firearms in spaces where individuals may be experiencing mental health challenges raises concerns about the potential for self-harm or suicide. Overall, the introduction of guns on college campuses undermines the sense of security that should exist on our colleges and universities.”

The Delaware State Sportsman Association opposed the measure.