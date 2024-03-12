From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware’s attorney general appeared in federal appeals court on Monday, arguing that the state’s gun control laws are constitutional.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin argued before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, a gun rights group, and other gun rights advocates filed the lawsuit in July 2022. They are suing to overturn Delaware’s bans on assault weapons ban and large-capacity magazines.

The Second Amendment group contends the laws violate the Delaware Constitution and the Second, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.